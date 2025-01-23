Comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Rajpal Yadav have reportedly received death threats through an email. The threatening message was sent to Rajpal Yadav's email account from a person named Vishnu, who allegedly warned that Sharma, his family, his associates, and Rajpal Yadav would be killed. Salman Khan Death Threat: Bulletproof Glass Installed at Actor's Galaxy Apartments Home in Bandra, Mumbai (Watch Video).

The email, sent on December 14, 2024, raised concerns and led to a formal complaint.

The threatening message was sent from the email address don99284@gmail.com to Rajpal Yadav's team email account, teamrajpalyadav@gmail.com.

This led to immediate action, with Yadav's wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, filing a police complaint at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai.

The Amboli Police has registered the case under Section 351(3) of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with the threat of harm.

They are now conducting an investigation into the threat and the person behind the malicious email.

At this stage, the police have not identified the person responsible, and investigations continue.

Kapil Sharma, known for his wit and humour, has been a beloved figure in Indian entertainment for years.

He first gained widespread attention with his victory on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3 and went on to star in hit comedy shows like Comedy Circus.

However, it was the Comedy Nights with Kapil show that made him one of India's most prominent comedians.

In addition to his television career, Sharma has also ventured into the film industry with roles in movies such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi, Zwigato, and Crew.

More recently, he launched The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, which has attracted a star-studded lineup of celebrities, including Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor among others.

Meanwhile, Rajpal Yadav, known for his versatile comic roles in numerous Bollywood films, was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, among others.