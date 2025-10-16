Surrey [Canada], October 16 (ANI): Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada was reportedly targeted in another shooting incident.

The Surrey Police Service (SPS) is investigating after reports of shots fired at the outlet, Kap's cafe, on 85 Avenue and 120 Street, Thursday, around 3:45 a.m., as per City News Vancouver.

Kulvir Sidhu, reportedly linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's operations, claimed responsibility in a viral social media post.

"Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. Today's firing at Caps Cafe, Surrey, was carried out by me, Kulvir Sidhu, and Goldy Dhillon. We hold no grudge against the general public. Those who owe us or cheat us will be warned. Bollywood individuals who speak against our religion should also be prepared, bullets can come from anywhere."

While staff were reportedly present inside the premises during the shooting, no injuries were reported.

Kapil Sharma and his team have not issued any statement yet.

This is the third time since July that Kapil's restaurant has been targeted in a shooting incident. The first attack was reported on July 10. The second attack happened on August 8. (ANI)

