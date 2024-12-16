Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 16 (ANI): With the year-end upon us, India's music scene is brimming with exciting concerts by popular artistes such as Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon among others. Sunday night, the Delhi-NCR audience witnessed a grand gig by Karan Aujla. From crooning his chartbusters like 'Softy', 'Making Memories' and 'Tauba Tauba' to interacting with the audience, Aujla left no stone unturned to make his concert a memorable experience for the fans.

In addition, hip-hop titans Badshah and KRSNA joined Aujla on stage for a powerful performance of their collaborative singles 'Players' and 'YKWIM' which sent the energy into overdrive, with fans singing, dancing, and chanting throughout the entire set.

Also Read | Golf Influencer Paige Spiranac Posts Racy Christmas 2024 Photo and New Clip, Reacts to Criticism for Having 'Passes' Account (Watch Videos).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDnKdLRAlTd/?hl=en&img_index=2

Karan Aujla stated, "Thank you Gurugram! Tonight was pure fire energy! You guys know how to put on a great party! Shoutout to Varun, Badshah bhai and KR$NA for coming out tonight."

Also Read | Look Back Entertainment 2024: Zakir Hussain, Liam Payne, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Park Min Jae - 20 Famous Celebrities We've Lost This Year.

Varun Dhawan also joined Aujla on stage, surprising the crowd. The 'Badlapur' star grooved with Aujla and added some Bollywood tadka to his concert.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDmwHsSAZii/?hl=en

Karan took a tiny break from his Punjabi songs and sang Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's hit song 'O Oh Jaane Jaana'. He even did the hook step, making the crowd go gaga!

Aujla's 8-city 'It Was All A Dream' India Tour is a celebration of his journey from being a small-town artist to now, an international superstar.

He has two more shows in Gurugram next week.

Excited about the tour, Aujla earlier reflected that his musical journey began in India, and his debut tour coming here completes a 'full circle.'

He added that through this tour, he wants to celebrate the music connecting them and create an "unforgettable experience."

This tour is more than just a concert; it's a celebration of our connection. Returning to India for my debut tour feels like coming full circle. It's where my musical journey began, and to be able to share this moment with my fans here is incredibly special. Through this tour, I want to celebrate the music that connects us all, and create an unforgettable experience where I can get up close and personal with the people who have supported me from day one. Together, we'll embark on a musical journey that celebrates our roots and the power of human connection," he stated in a press note. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)