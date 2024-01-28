Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday shared a post and hinted at a new project and asked his fans to guess the title and the star cast of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Karan dropped the post that he captioned," "Let the guessing begin! (stopwatch emojis)."

The post reads, "This is not a film announcement! But it can be...with your help!."

"We have been shooting this intriguing film for the past year, kept it under wraps because not revealing the key aspects of the film even to the crew was a decision the debut director took. So here are the broad hints," the note continued.

"A superstar from the south who has just delivered a pan india juggernaut. A massively loved actress who continues to we with her emotional energy on celluloid, " the note reads.

He also hinted a legacy actor who will be making his debut with the film.

"A legacy debut actor who is working tirelessly to find his spot in the sunshine of exceptional talent & combatting the obsession with the N word. But keeping his head down and just working," the note further reads.

Encouraging users to decode the details, the note further added, "The film is ready and we will be releasing it soon! Any guesses? If you guess the title and all the other details correctly - we would love to invite you to watch a glimpse of the film!"

Soon after KJo shared the post, his fans swamped down the comment section and shared their opinions.

Majority of fans speculated that the film is 'Sarzameen' starring South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

A fan commented, "A) Prithviraj Sukumaran B) Kajol C) Ibrahim Ali Khan Movie - Sarzameen & Director - Kayoze Irani."

Another user wrote, "Film : Sarzameen Actors : Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan."

Ibrahim was also Karan's assistant on his last film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

