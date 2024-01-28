Karan Johar sent his fans into a frenzy today with a cryptic social media post titled 'This Is Not a Film Announcement.' Instead of revealing details about his next project, he playfully invited fans to guess the title and cast based on subtle hints. Johar mentioned that the film boasts a 'south superstar', a 'massively loved actress' and a 'legacy debut actor.' Connecting the dots, we wonder if it could be the long-rumoured project (Sarzameen) starring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. What say? On Kartik Aaryan's Birthday, Karan Johar Announces Film With Actor; Untitled Project to Release in Theatres on August 15, 2025.

Karan Johar Drops Hints Of His Next:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)