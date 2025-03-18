Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Director and producer Karan Johar penned a sweet birthday wish for his mother Hiroo Johar who turned 82 on Tuesdsay.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director shared two throwback photos with his mother along with an adorable note in which he explained how his mother reprimands him after his achievements.

The first photo on the slide featured young Karan Johar hugging his mother. The director donned a blue sweatshirt while Hiroo was seen wearing a green dress in the photo.

The second throwback photo was archived from his childhood album. He smiled for the camera wearing a birthday cap while his mother, Hiroo Johar, lifted the filmmaker in arms.

In the sweet birthday note, Karan shared how his mother humbled him after his achievement and reprimanded him whenever he used his phone and donned unique outfits.

He wrote, "My mom turns 82 today... I only have gratitude in my heart to the universe for giving me the privilege of being born to her ....She grounds me everyday ( "they gave you an award ??? Why ?? ) she centres me ( " be grateful ... it could go away some day ") She reprimands me chapter 1 ( " what are you wearing Karan ??? " ) she reprimands me chapter 2 ( "you are always on the phone!!!! ") BUT she is my world, my galaxy and my big love story with and of life. love you Mama."

Renowned Bollywood celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, Tiger Shroff, Zoya Akhtar, Aditi Rao Hydari and others, reacted to the post with red hearts and sweet birthday wishes for Karan's mother Hiroo.

Meanwile, filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has announced its collaboration with actor-singer Gippy Grewal for the Punjabi film 'Akaal'.

This will mark Dharma's first foray into Punjabi cinema. It is written and directed by Gippy Grewal. He also stars in the film. It is all set to hit the theatres on April 10 in Punjabi and Hindi. (ANI)

