Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been friends for a long time. They have always been a pillar of support for each other. As it's Amrita's birthday today, Kareena took to Instagram and dropped an adorable post for her. She uploaded a video featuring her memorable moments spent with her "Amolas". "Happy birthday to the queen of our hearts ...I love you my amolas. Forever and ever and ever ...And happily ever after...Beboo and AMU @amuaroraofficial," she captioned the post. Reacting to the post, Amrtia wrote, "I love youuuuu." Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Enjoy 'Negroni Nights' During Their Vacay In Italy (View Pic).

Amrita's sister Malaika also took to social media and shared a picture from Amrita's birthday celebrations. The image shows the girl gang members including Amrita, Kareena, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika giving each other a tight hug. "It's ammolassssss bday n we can't stay calm ...... time for our annual squishy squashy huddle @amuaroraofficial," Malaika captioned the post. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Love for Casual Dresses Is Evident in These Pics.

View Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post:

Amrita stepped into Bollywood with the 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has been a part of films such as Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Awara Paagal Deewana and Hello. She shared screen space with her bestie Kareena in films like Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq. However, she has been away from acting for years now.