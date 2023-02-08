Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped an adorable picture to wish filmmaker Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash on their birthday.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena shared a picture featuring Taimur Ali Khan hugging Yash.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Birthday mood is."

Extending the birthday wishes to Karan's twins, actor Neha Dhupia dropped a picture with her husband Angad Bedi, Yash and Roohi.

Along with a picture, she wrote, " Happy birthday yashoo and roohhii ... we love you ... may your hearts always be filled with love in abundance. celebrating you and our cuties everyday."

She also shared a video from the birthday celebration which took place earlier.

Sharing the video, Neha wrote, "Yes we had a fan moment here too!! Thank you for celebrating these cuties and ofcourse the endless air kisses."

Earlier in the day, Karan shared a video which he captioned, "Precious Pieces of my heart turn 6 today... this love is difficult to describe but it feels like a burst of so much love that every other emotion takes a back seat! I am blessed to have mother with me on this parental journey! God knows I would be nowhere without her... she's the pillar all 3 of us lean on! Happy birthday Roohi and Yash! Be anything you want to be but please Always be kind... dada loves you to the moon and back! I would like to take a beat to thank."

In the video, Karan shared some glimpses from Roohi and Yash's recent birthday bash.On February 1 this year, Karan hosted a birthday party for his twins, Roohi and Yash, in Mumbai. In which many B-town celebs marked their presence. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, celebs attended the bash with their little ones.Karan welcomed his son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his deceased father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. (ANI)

