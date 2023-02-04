Some of the popular B-town celebs, Karan Johar’s BFFs, were spotted arriving in style at the director-producer’s Bandra residence. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora were photographed outside KJo’s residence. The reason behind this gathering is unknown. However, these B-town pals made a stylish appearance. From AbRam to Taimur, Check Out Actors And Star Kids Who Arrived at Karan Johar’s Twins Yash-Roohi’s Birthday Bash (View Pics & Videos).

At Karan Johar’s Residence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Amrita, Kareena, Karisma

Kareena’s friday night with her girl gang! #KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/tT6xUYXxSE — Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@KareenaK_FC) February 3, 2023

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor (Photo Credits Yogen Shah)

