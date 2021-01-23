New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan spent her Saturday with her celebrity sister Karisma Kapoor, and the rest of her family.

The 'Jab We Met' actor shared a picture from her family get-together on her Instagram stories and termed the day as a "good day" with an Instagram sticker.

The picture sees her dressed in a comfy cotton Kurta as she poses with her sister Karisma, aunt Rima Jain and her cousins.

Karisma had also shared the picture on her Instagram sharing the family bonded over lunch on Saturday.

"Saturday afternoon pose#lunch #familylove," she wrote in the picture.

The 40-year-old actor is seen posing seated on the sofa with Karisma and her other relatives.

The 'Chameli' actor is currently expecting her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan. (ANI)

