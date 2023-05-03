Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Wednesday, unveiled the trailer of her upcoming hindi audible original podcast series 'Marvel's Wastelanders'.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped the trailer which she captioned, "Marvel's Wastelanders trailer is here and it's not to be missed! Listen to me as Black Widow in 'Marvel's Wastelanders, A Hindi Audible Original series', only on @audible_in."

The trailer offers a tantalizing first glance at the dystopian world of the series, which is set in a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe in which the Villains have finally won and Super Heroes are nothing but a bad memory.

The first season of the hindi audible podcast original is titled 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Star Lord' and will premiere exclusively on Audible on June 28, 2023, with subsequent seasons releasing in 2023 and 2024.

The extraordinary cast assembled for 'Marvel's Wastelanders' includes actor Saif Ali Khan as Star-Lord aka Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter.

Subsequent instalments in the 'Marvel's Wastelanders' series include 'Hawkeye', 'Black Widow', 'Wolverine', and 'Doom' which will be released later.

Jaideep Ahlawat plays Hawkeye in Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye, the sole survivor of the Avengers. His estranged daughter will be played by Prajakta Koli.

Kareena Kapoor and Masaba collaborate in Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow. Kareena plays Helen Black while Masaba plays Lisa Cartwright. Sharad Kelkar plays a guilt-ridden Wolverine in Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine. (ANI)

