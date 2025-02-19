Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): After their Christian wedding in Goa, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are now set to marry according to Hindu traditions. Their wedding celebrations began in Mumbai with a grand Mehendi ceremony attended by family and close friends from the film industry.

The Mehendi ceremony, which took place on Wedneday evening, was attended by his cousins, actresses Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. The two looked stunning as they were spotted in traditional outfits.

For the event, Bebo chose to wear a turquoise A-line kurta, while Lolo opted for a dark pink suit.

Apart from them, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan was also spotted at the Mehendi function. The 'Sholay' actress was seen in a blue suit, which she paired with a multi-coloured shrug.

Earlier in the day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared inside pictures from the private Mehendi ceremony held at Aadar and Alekha's home. She showed off her Mehendi design and posed with the couple in the pictures. Aadar also posted a couple of pictures from the event on social media.

Earlier in January, the couple exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa, surrounded by close friends and family.

The couple's roka ceremony took place in November last year. It was attended by several celebrities from B-town, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor.

Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September last year with an adorable proposal by the sea.

Jain and Advani's relationship became public in November 2023 when Jain shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life."

Aadar Jain, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria.

The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020, reportedly ended their relationship earlier this year.

Aadar Jain, who debuted in Bollywood with Qaidi Band in 2017, was last seen in Hello Charlie. (ANI)

