Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 2 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday shared a string of pictures from her time at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped the post that she captioned, "Long story short..."

For the gala event, Kareena wore an embellished mauve saree that she paired with a sleeveless corset-style matching blouse.

Kareena shared a happy family portrait in which she is seen striking a pose with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh.

In another pic, Bebo is seen posing with actors Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the gala event.

Soon after the 'Heroine' actor shared the post, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Arjun Kapoor showered love on Jeh and commented, "Jeh baba," followed by a heart and laughing emoticon.

Sonam wrote, "(three heart emoticons) best."

Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja wrote, "Fab. Glam. Fam & Friends."

A user wrote, "Killing it with your looks."

The three day pre-wedding festivities began on Friday.

Prior to Pop sensation Rihanna's performance on Day 1, the huge pre-wedding celebrations began with a magnificent drone show.

Several inside pictures and videos from the first day of the grand event went viral on social media.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the celebrations.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community." (ANI)

