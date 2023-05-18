Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): The much-awaited teaser of 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is finally out to redefine romance.

Kartik took to Instagram and treated his fans with a big surprise in the form of a teaser.

Sharing the teaser, he wrote, "Aansoo uske ho...par.. Aankhein meri ho #SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJune."

The teaser begins with Kartik's voice-over, expressing his love for Kiara's character Katha. The video includes romantic moments of Kartik and Kiara set against beautiful backdrops of locations like Kashmir.

As soon as the teaser was released, actor's fans and industry friends dropped in their comments.

One of the users wrote, "This is going to be a very good and romantic movie."

Another commented, "This teaser just setting the whole internet on fire frr!!"

"Omg the wait is over," the comment read.

Kiara also shared the teaser and captioned it, "Aaj se shuru, #SatyaPremKiKatha. Teaser OUT NOW."

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films Chhichhore and Anandi Gopal.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

Kiara, on the other hand, will also be seen in an upcoming action drama film 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan. (ANI)

