Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Pyaar ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall tied knot with Ashesh L Sajnani on Wednesday at a Gurdwara in Mumbai.

Sonnalli opted for a blush pink saree. She complimented her look with silver 'kaleeras' and silver-diamond jewellery. On the other hand, Ashesh wore a white embroidered Kurta with a pink turban.

Politician Nilesh Narayan Rane and actors Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Omkar Kapoor, Shama Sikander, Sahil Salathia, Karan Grover, Mandira Bedi and filmmaker Luv Ranjan were snapped as they arrived for the wedding.

Nilesh Narayan Rane was seen in a Blue kurta that he matched with white pants.

Kartik Aaryan, busy with the release of his upcoming film Satya Prem Ki Katha, donned a white kurta. He accessorized his look with black sunglasses and Kolhapuri chappals.

Actor Sunny Singh chose a golden Kutra with white pants.

Actor Omkar Kapoor wore a white shirt with a light brown pair of pants.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan donned a white kurta with a matching jacket.

Sumona Chakravarti was seen in a white Anarkali suit. She amped her look with long earrings and a red 'jutti'. She tied her hair in a bun and chose a glam makeup look for the day.

Mandira Bedi wore a white and golden lehenga set. She accessorized her look with a statement necklace and matching earrings.

Most of the celebrities wore white for the marriage ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonnalli debuted in Bollywood with the film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama,' directed by Luv Ranjan. Sonnalli was also seen in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' and 'Jai Mummy Di' (ANI)

