Washington [US], December 3 (ANI): Kate Winslet recently shared her painful experience of being subjected to body shaming following the success of 'Titanic'.

The actress, who became a global icon after starring in the 1997 blockbuster, recalled the cruel and unjust remarks about her appearance that she faced during her rise to fame, as per Deadline.

In an interview by Deadline, Winslet got visibly emotional when discussing the criticism she endured about her weight.

"It was absolutely appalling," she said, reflecting on the body shaming she encountered after Titanic's release.

She also highlighted the cruel comments made about her dress size, to which Winslet responded, "What kind of a person must they be to do something like that to a young actress who's just trying to figure it out?," as per Deadline.

When asked if she ever confronted those who made the hurtful remarks, Winslet confirmed that she did, recalling a particular instance where she came face-to-face with her critics. "I did get face-to-face. I let them have it. I said, 'I hope this haunts you,'" she revealed.

"It was a great moment because it wasn't just for me, it was for all those people who were subjected to that level of harassment. It was horrific, it was really bad," she said, as per Deadline.

This emotional moment comes as part of Winslet's continued advocacy for body positivity and self-acceptance.

The actress, who has always been open about her struggles with body image, has spoken in the past about the pressures of being in the spotlight and the impact of public scrutiny on her mental health.

In an earlier interview, Winslet shared another recent experience of body shaming while working on her new film, 'Lee'.

During filming, a crew member suggested that she sit up straighter to hide what he called her "belly rolls." Winslet, undeterred, responded defiantly, saying, "It was deliberate, you know? It wouldn't occur to me to cover that up," as per Deadline.

"It is my life on my face, and that matters," she said, emphasizing the importance of self-acceptance. (ANI)

