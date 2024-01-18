Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Katrina Kaif on Thursday conducted an interactive Q&A session on Instagram for her followers.

From answering questions about her latest release 'Merry Christmas' to sharing a few details about her personal life, Katrina was in a full candid mood. One of her replies to a fan's question is heavily trending on social media.

"What do you like about being Punjabi's daughter-in-law?" the fan asked.

Responding to it, Katrina wrote, "Dher saara pyaar aur ghar ka bana hua sarso ka saag aur maki ki roti with white makhan (A lot of love and homemade delicacies)."

She also shared a picture of a plate filled with saag and maki ki roti.

Katrina married actor Vicky Kaushal in November 2021.

On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'. She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!" Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky will be next seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama film. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar, the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Vrik in the lead roles. (ANI)

