Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi shared screen space in the film Merry Christmas. During the Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, fans asked her to share about her experience of working with the ‘Makkal Selvan’ of Kollywood and how she managed to learn the Tamil dialogues. Katrina not only praised Vijay, but even stated ‘I had a great support from @actorvijaysethupathi all throughout….’ Katrina Kaif Reveals What She Likes the Most About Being a Punjabi Daughter-in-Law: ‘Ghar Ka Bana Hua Sarso da Saag Aur Makki Ki Roti’.

Two Words For Vijay Sethupathi

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@katrinakaif)

On Learning Tamil Dialogue

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@katrinakaif)

Experience Of Working With Him In Merry Christmas Movie

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@katrinakaif)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)