Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share some special moments from last evening. It was indeed a double celebration for team Merry Christmas. January 16, 2024, marked Vijay Sethupathi’s 46th birthday and Sriram Raghavan’s 20th year as a director. The filmmaker had made his directorial debut with the film Ek Hasina Thi. The pictures shared by Katrina on Insta offer glimpses of the intimate celebration that the team had yesterday. Merry Christmas Movie Review: Sriram Raghavan Delivers Dark and Delectable Post-Xmas Treat With Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Fresh Pairing.

Team Merry Christmas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)