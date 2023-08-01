New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Actor Aditya Roy Kapur knows best how to set the stage on fire with his charm.

On Monday night, he made heads turn with his dashing appearance as showstopper for designers Shantnu and Nikhil’s fashion show at India Couture Week in the national capital.

He walked down the ramp in a cream bandhgala sherwani and white pants. His ramp walk with actor Sara Ali Khan was on point.

After the show, the ‘Aashiqui 2’ star shared a few tips on how to ace the perfect ramp walk.

“Do not fall… keep your back straight. I usually believe in feeling the vibe while walking the ramp. Feel the song, look at the models and how are they walking… just simple stuff. Also, connect with whom you are walking,” he told the media.

Aditya’s pictures and videos from last night's gala left fans in awe.

“He looks so good,” a social media user commented.

“Can’t take my eyes off him,” another user wrote.

During media interaction, Aditya along with his ‘Metro… In Dino’ co-star Sara also shared an update on the film’s shooting schedule.

“We have started shooting. The main part of the shoot is still left. It’s always a treat to work with Anurag Basu. It’s always fun on the sets… looking forward to it. it’s been a brief schedule,” Aditya and Sara said.

Billed as an anthology of “heartwarming stories of contemporary couples”, the film is directed by Anurag Basu. Earlier, Aditya worked with Basu in ‘Ludo’, released on Netflix in 2020. (ANI)

