London [UK], March 20 (ANI): To highlight the dangers of online misogyny and youth violence, Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has expressed his full support for the Netflix drama 'Adolescence.'

The drama depicts the disturbing consequences of online influence on young people.

According to Sky News, Starmer revealed that he and his family have been watching the series, describing it as a powerful and necessary conversation starter on the rise of violence carried out by young men influenced by online content.

The drama, which stars Stephen Graham and was co-written by Jack Thorne, tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl at his school.

As the plot unfolds, the show delves into the dark side of social media, focusing on how internet subcultures, particularly incel culture, can shape the behaviour of impressionable adolescents.

The series has garnered critical acclaim and become a global hit, topping Netflix's charts.

During Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), Labour MP Anneliese Midgley asked Starmer whether he supports calls for the show to be screened in schools and Parliament.

According to Sky News, in his response, Starmer said, "At home we are watching Adolescence. I've got a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, and it's a very good drama to watch. This violence carried out by young men, influenced by what they see online, is a real problem. It's abhorrent, and we have to tackle it."

Online safety has become a pressing concern for both the government and lawmakers. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, speaking to Sky News, emphasized that the government is acutely aware of the issues raised by the drama.

She reiterated that while there are no plans to ban smartphones for those under 16, the government is proceeding with the implementation of the Online Harms Act, which aims to regulate tech companies and ensure they take responsibility for protecting young users.

Meanwhile, Sky News has learned that around 25 Labour MPs have come together to form an informal group pushing for tougher action on online safety.

The group is set to meet next week, with many MPs calling for stronger measures to protect young people from the harmful effects of social media content.

These efforts are gaining momentum, especially after a proposed bill to raise the minimum age for social media consent from 13 to 16 was significantly watered down due to lack of government support.

'Adolescence' has sparked intense debate about how to protect children from toxic online influences, with co-writer Jack Thorne criticizing the government's reluctance to take more decisive action against big tech companies.

Johnathan Brash, a Labour MP for Hartlepool, has expressed his strong support for the show's campaign to be shown in schools and Parliament.

According to Sky News, he called the show "powerful and distressing," explaining that its impact moved him to hug his son immediately. Brash has suggested that some elements of the show could be shown in primary schools, with discretion, to help children understand the dangers of social media before they begin using it.

He has vowed to raise the issue with the Department for Education to ensure that Starmer's words of support are followed by meaningful action.

The government's response to online safety has come under scrutiny in light of Sky News' investigation revealing that teenagers are often exposed to violent and sexually explicit material on social media platforms.

While the government is moving forward with the Online Safety Act, which is set to be enforced later this year, MPs from all parties are calling for more radical steps to curb children's screen time and the harmful content they encounter online.

On the other side of the debate, Conservative MPs, including shadow education secretary Laura Trott, are advocating for a ban on smartphones in schools, citing concerns over the negative impact on students' well-being.

According to Sky News, Trott has gone as far as to say that she would not allow her own children to have smartphones until they are 16, highlighting the growing concerns about children's safety online.

Despite the ongoing discussions, the government has resisted calls for a blanket ban on smartphones in schools, arguing that teachers already have the authority to regulate phone use in the classroom. (ANI)

