Actors Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao Sequeira have good news to share with their fans. Well, the couple is all set to welcome their first child and they informed about it t through a beautiful post and stunning picture. The couple shared a picture in which Rochelle was seen wearing a pink dress while Keith opted for a pink coloured shirt with white trousers. The caption along with the picture reads, "Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can't wait to meet! Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting! Thank you Jesus for this incredible gift and all of you for your unending love and support.

Please continue to bless and pray for us on this new journey! Keith & Rochelle + One" After the post, many family friends and fans congratulated the couple. Soni Razdan wrote, "Omg congratulations my dear ones" Anita Hassanandani mentioned, "Congratulations" Bharti Singh, Sunil Grover, Vahbbiz Dorabjee and many other celebs also congratulated the duo. On the work front, Keith is known for working in Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Sixteen, Calendar Girls, among others.

Check Out Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao Sequeira's Post On Insta:

Rochelle is also a well-known face of the entertainment industry and she participated, in reality, shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, and Nach Baliye 9. Both, Keith and Rochelle took part in Bigg Boss 9.