Actor Keith Sequeira is a multi-talented lad and there’s nothing he can’t do. The handsome hunk started his career as a model wherein his Raymond The Complete Man advert churned him praises and love. Girls want gaga over his looks in the ad. Later on, he shifted his focus to hosting and slowly and steadily also started to get films/serials. But do you know that Keith has also starred in a music video with Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia? Yes, you read that right. It was in the year 2001 when the chic magnet was roped in opposite Ayesha for a fun song. Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao Married: Check Out the Beautiful Beach Pictures of the Bigg Boss Couple.

Well, as Keith Sequeira celebrates his birthday today (April 29), we thought of taking you back and time and remind those good old days when his elevator romance with Ayesha was hit. FYI, he and Ayesha Takia has featured in the music video Shake It Daddy, a remix of the 1972 song Nahin Nahin Abhi Nahin. We bet Keith in the clip looks damn hot in a white shirt and coloured pants. Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, Nach Baliye 9 Couple: From Love Story to Career Details, Check Profiles of The Pair Participating on Salman Khan’s Dance Reality Show.

Check Out The Song:

Wasn’t the video nostalgic? As Keith looks amazeballs in it. We can literally rewind the clip and watch it infinite times. Having said that, apart from this, Keith is also known to participle in Bigg Boss 9 and is happily married to Rochelle Rao. Happy Birthday hottie, Keith Sequeira. Stay tuned!

