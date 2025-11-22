Washington DC [US], November 22 (ANI): The release date for Kendrick Lamar's comedy film from 'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone has been postponed, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, the film's release date has been shifted again. It was earlier slated to release on July 4, this year.

Also Read | ‘120 Bahadur’ Box Office: Farhan Akhtar’s War Drama Opens Strong With INR 2.4 Crore, Sees Rising Momentum.

"It's true -- we're moving (again). We're working hard at finishing the movie," said Park County & pgLang, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

In March, the untitled project shifted its release date for the first time to March 20, 2026, due to scheduling complications with Lamar's co-headlining tour with SZA, as Parker and Stone have been working on South Park, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal Pre-Wedding Bash: Palak Muchhal Offers a Glimpse Into Her Brother's and Women Indian Cricketer's Pre-Wedding Celebrations (See Post).

A new theatrical release date has not been revealed.

The untitled film is produced by Paramount Pictures, with Vernon Chatman penning the script. Lamar and Dave Free are producing via their company, PGLang, while Stone and Parker produce for Park County.

At CinemaCon last year, Paramount's Brian Robbins said the movie is "one of the funniest and most original scripts we've ever read," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Stone and Parker created Comedy Central's 'South Park' in 1997, with the animated series currently airing its 28th instalment.

They've also worked on 2004's Team America: World Police and co-wrote the Tony-winning Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Lamar has had quite the busy year, as he notably headlined the Super Bowl LIX halftime show and took home five Grammys at the 2025 ceremony.

The 'Not Like Us' singer recently picked up nine more nods from the Recording Academy, leading the slate of 2026 nominees, reported the outlet. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)