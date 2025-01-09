Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 9 (ANI): Renowned Indian playback singer P. Jayachandran, who was also known as 'Bhava Gayakan' for his beautiful renditions, passed away on January 9 in Thrissur, Kerala. He was 80.

Jayachandran began his illustrious musical journey in 1966 with the Malayalam film Kalithozhan, where he sang the song 'Manjalayil Mungithorthi'. Over nearly six decades, the singer recorded more than 16,000 songs in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi, making an indelible mark on the music industry. His iconic songs including Rathiriyil Poothirukkum (Thanga Magan), Naale Naale Ente Naale (Aadya) Kiranangal), and Nadha Nee Varum (Thalapathi) are still heard today.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Criticises L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's 90-Hour Workweek Proposal, Says 'Shocking To See People in Senior Positions Make Such Statements'.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a statement, expressed his condolences.

"An unparalleled musical journey that transcended time and borders has come to an end. P. Jayachandran was a singer who captured the hearts of Malayalees, South Indians, and people across India. It can be said without hesitation that there isn't a Malayalee who hasn't been touched by his repertoire of songs. Whether it was film songs, light music, or devotional songs, Jayachandran's renditions always found a place in the listener's heart.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's Thailand Diaries: From Taking a Dip in the Ocean to Gym Sessions, Photos From Actress' Seaside Getaway Are Just Fab!.

It was the unmatched emotional expression in his singing that set Jayachandran apart from his contemporaries. History will remember him as a singer who made extraordinary contributions in bringing the art of singing closer to the common man. The world recognized the captivating beauty of the Malayalam language through his enchanting voice. An era that mesmerized generations with its musical wonder has drawn its curtain.

The loss of Jayachandran is an irreparable void for the world of Malayalam music and, especially, for film music. As he bids farewell, it can be said that the memories and melodies he gifted us are immortal. Offering my deepest respects to his memory. Extending my heartfelt condolences to his family and sharing the grief as a member of the audience community," read the statement.

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian also paid his tribute and recalled how Jayachandran was honored with the 2020 J.C. Daniel Award for his contributions to Malayalam cinema.

Taking to his Facebook post, Cherian wrote, "Legendary Singer P. Jayachandran Passes Away. LDF government honored P. Jayachandran's illustrious artistic journey by bestowing upon him the 2020 J.C. Daniel Award for his comprehensive contributions to Malayalam cinema. With timeless melodies numbering in the thousands, he won the hearts of Malayalees, securing a place in every listener's heart."

"Over a musical career spanning six decades, P. Jayachandran gifted audiences more than 10,000 songs across five languages. Each of his songs created a spring of emotions within us. His magical voice and soulful renditions will remain immortal. Deeply sharing the grief of his family, friends, and all Malayalees. Heartfelt tributes," the post further read.

Jayachandran was a recipient of several prestigious awards, including the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer in 1986 for 'Sivasankara Sarva Saranya Vibho'. He also won multiple Kerala and Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. In 2020, the singer received the J.C. Daniel Award, the highest honour in Malayalam cinema, for his unmatched contributions to music and films.

Born on March 3, 1944, in Ernakulam, Jayachandran's career spanned five decades, during which he worked with legendary composers and directors, and left an indelible mark on the Indian music industry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)