Entertainment News | Kevin Hart Opens Up About His Car Accident Recovery, Says He Lied to Doctors About His Pain

Washington D.C. [USA], May 26 (ANI): Recalling his recovery from a car crash, comedian-actor Kevin Hart on Monday (local time) opened up about his new perspective on life following the accident in September.

Appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast as a guest, the 40-year-old star talked about how he used to lie to doctors and medical staff about the pain as he didn't want it to slow his physical therapy session.

During the show, the comedian told Rogan that his entire spine is metal after surgery because many vertebrae were damaged due to the accident - which left him partially paralysed for some time.

Hart noted that the doctors had told him about the chances of full recovery, but only if he could be patient. To which Hart added, as it was something of a problem because his motivation to heal led him to conceal his pain.

"I lied in the hospital because I didn't want them to know that I was having pain because I thought they would stop letting me try my walks," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Hart as saying.

He added that he refused all pain medication due to the fact his father was a drug addict, said: "Every night was a horrible night."

After nearly three weeks, Hart said he was moving without a walker, but he was pushing it too much.

"I should have had the walker, but I am giving the perception that it was better than it was. I had the back brace on. I don't want you to worry. I don't want the worry placed on anybody else," Hart added.

Hart said he is "98 percent" physically recovered, but changed forever in that his family is now the top priority in his life and his career is second.

He further said that his film shoots and stand-up tours are now scheduled to allow more time with his wife and kids at home. (ANI)

