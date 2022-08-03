Washington [US], August 3 (ANI): Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian treated her fans by sharing pictures of herself flaunting her toned abs.

Taking to Instagram, Khloe dropped a video and a picture in which she is seen flaunting her washboard abs in a bikini.

Also Read | Karan Johar Shares Cryptic Messages About 'Love' and 'Sensitivity'.

In the Instagram video, the "Kardashians" star fixed her slicked-back bun before pulling on the side of her high-cut bikini bottoms while Beyonce's new album, "Renaissance," played in the background, Page Six reported.

A portrait of Marilyn Monroe hung in the background as she held a phone in her hand and filmed through the reflection of a Hollywood style mirror with lightbulbs.

Also Read | Star Wars Fame John Boyega Denies Rumours of Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Khloe's post left fans in awe of her toned figure.

"You look so hot,"a social media user commented.

"Oh my God! Can't take my eyes off you. Look at those abs," another one wrote.

Her best friend Malika Haqq also chimed in, saying, "I want you and the suit Ma. Sickening."

Meanwhile, Khloe and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a second child via surrogate, a representative for Kardashian told CNN.

Khloe and Tristan are the parents of a 4-year-old daughter, True.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family," the source informed.

While Kardashian and Thompson have had a tumultuous romantic relationship that ended in December, they communicate as co-parents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)