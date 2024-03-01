Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 (ANI): Actor Kiara Advani is currently in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Kiara arrived in Jamnagar along with her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra.

On Friday, the 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actor took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures as she got all decked up for the grand event.

Kiara looked drop-dead gorgeous as she wore a sleeveless, deep-neck black bodycon gown.

She opted for a heavy makeup look and tied her hair into a bun.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section and shared their reactions.

"Woohoo Slayer," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Perfection."

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika has already begun in Jamnagar.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the lavish celebrations.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community." (ANI)

