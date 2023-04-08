Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Actress Kiara Advani always manages to steal attention with her fashionable avatar.

At a recent event in Mumbai, Kiara made heads turn in a red ensemble.

Dressed in a ravishing red metallic cutout dress from the clothing label Aadnevik, Kiara looked stylish. The outfit featured an asymmetrical waist with a thigh-high slit. She accentuated her look with bronze makeup and nude lipstick. She kept her hair tied into a neat high bun.

Take a look

Fans loved Kiara's red spicy look.

Reacting to her look, a social media user commented, "Stunning."

"Uff...so hot," another one wrote.

Speaking of Kiara's work projects, she is currently shooting with Kartik Aaryan in 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.The film sparked controversy due to its earlier title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu.In 2021, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. Kartik also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.

"A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement read.And finally, in 2022, the makers changed the film's name to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Kiara will also be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. (ANI)

