Washington [US], October 31 (ANI): Netizens went crazy after seeing pictures of Kim Kardashian West kicking off her Halloween weekend with Pete Davidson.

As per People Magazine, the SKIMS mogul, 41, was spotted with Davidson on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Friday.

In the photos, the pair can be seen holding hands while on a rollercoaster with friends.

They were joined for the outing by Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker. Davidson and Barker know each other through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.

"They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It's just friends hanging out," an insider told People Magazine.

Kardashian West recently shared an onscreen kiss with Davidson in a sketch when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time earlier this month.

Years prior, they hung out at Kid Cudi's birthday party in January 2019, along with Timothee Chalamet and Kim's husband Kanye West, with whom she's currently going through a divorce.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum began dating Kanye, 44, in 2012 and they wed in Florence, Italy, in 2014. Following a challenging period in their relationship last year, the mother of four filed for divorce from the rapper in February after six years of marriage.

They've remained amicable as they focus on co-parenting their kids: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

Davidson has previously dated Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor, and he was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018. (ANI)

