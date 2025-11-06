Los Angeles [US], November 6 (ANI): Kim Kardashian has extended a heartfelt message to her mother, Kris Jenner, celebrating her 70th birthday with much love and warmth.

Taking to Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared a carousel of pictures, featuring moments with her mother and their family. She also included a few rare pictures of Kris Jenner from her younger days.

"HAPPY 70TH BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN ON THE PLANET! There is no one more special in this whole world than you! You are so blessed with the most amazing family surrounded by so much love! You truly are super woman and have been the absolute best role model just in the way you lead and live your life with such grace and compassion and joy! I Wannabe just like you when I grow up and have always said this my whole life! I love you so much mom!" the SKIMS founder wrote in her caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQsyQewkWh5/

Showering love on her daughter, Kris replied to Kardashian's birthday wishes with, "I love you endlessly my beautiful girl."

Kris Jenner also received heartwarming wishes from her other kids, including daughters Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, and son Rob. "Mommy is 70! Wow. Grateful for all the moments together. Cannot wait to celebrate you," Kourtney wrote alongside throwback pictures with her mother.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQr7cidking/

Kylie Jenner gave a shoutout to her "queen" on her 70th birthday.

Khloe, in a long post, celebrated her mother and wrote, "So today we celebrate you. The woman who defines love, laughter, and legacy. The woman who made magic out of motherhood. The woman who is the party, the prayer, and the peace all in one. I love you endlessly, loudly, deeply, wildly."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQriscWEWDN/

According to People, as a part of Kris Jenner's 70th birthday, her kids have been planning a special family celebration for months now.

Kris Jenner is mother to Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob, whom she shares with her late husband, Robert Kardashian. She shares daughters Kendall and Kylie with her ex, Caitlyn Jenner. (ANI)

