Over the years, Evan Peters has quickly become a powerhouse of a star. Starring in projects that really help him flex his acting skills, Peters has constantly done great in the industry and so far has been proving himself to be an amazing talent. With playing the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, Peters won over many fans last year who complimented him in his portrayal of the real-life serial killer.

Bringing an intensity to the role that was frightening and showcased one of America’s most violent personalities in such a horrific light, this was surely a taxing role, but Evan Peters still managed to do well. So, to celebrate Evan Peters’ 36th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best projects to check out if you loved him in Dahmer.

Adult World

Sadly, going under the radar of many, Adult World was a fun comedy-drama that saw Evans star alongside Emma Roberts and John Cusack. With a romantic tone to it as Evans and Roberts showcase great chemistry while John Cusack is spectacular too.

Mare of Easttown

Starring alongside Kate Winslet in this crime-drama miniseries, Mare of Easttown follows a detective who is trying to solve the murder of a teenage mother while trying to solve her own personal issues. Evans plays the role of Colin Zabel who assists Winslet’s Mare, and the actor honestly provides for a mature take that sees him tap into a more serious side.

Pose

Another contribution between Peters and Ryan Murphy, Pose is set between the 80s and the 90s with juxtaposes many different societies of New York City. A revolutionary show that is extremely diverse and makes for some interesting drama with Peters doing really great in the role of Stan Bowes.

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Perhaps one of the finest comic book films we have ever gotten, X-Men: Days of Future Past sees Wolverine travel back in past as he tries to alter the events that might lead to a doomed future. With some great themes and great performances overall, this is a film worth checking out. It also gave us Evan Peters’ Quicksilver with one of the most iconic scenes in superhero films.

American Horror Story

Evan Peters has been a huge part of the anthological series American Horror Story and was what shot him to stardom. Appearing in nine seasons, this is a great series for any horror nut, and with Peters having a different role every season, it really makes for some diverse performances that you won't regret watching.

Evan Peters has really come a long way from Kick-Ass, and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

