Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Actor Kriti Sanon has expanded her wings.

On Monday, the 31-year-old-star announced her new venture as an entrepreneur. She is making a foray into a fitness community along with 3 other trainers and co-founders, Robin Behl, Karan Sawhney, and Anushka Nandani.

Sharing more details about her wellness studio 'The Tribe', Kriti wrote on her Instagram handle. "Thrilled to announce my journey as an Entrepreneur with my three amazingly talented Co-founders Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney and Robin Behl as we launch our Passion Project 'The Tribe'.I discovered my personal fitness journey post MIMI when I had to shed the 15kilos I had put on for the film and we hit a lockdown where gyms were shut."

She added, "Robin, Karan and Anushka became a Huge part of this journey of mine and made me realise that to stay fit, all you need is motivation, the right guidance and someone who can make workouts fun for you no matter where you are."

Kriti also informed that 'The Tribe' app will be launched by the end of this year.

"We at The Tribe believe in motivating you to become the best and the fittest version of yourself- Be it with in-studio, group/personal or virtual sessions with some of the coolest, youngest & fittest trainers who will not only push your limits but also make workouts super fun!

Also excited to announce that we will be launching The Tribe App later this year which will give you access to anything and everything to do with Fitness and Mindfulness no matter where you are," she shared.

The announcement comes at a time when Kriti has completed eight years in the film industry. (ANI)

