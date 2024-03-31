Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Actress Kriti Sanon recently visited a theater in Mumbai to gauge the audience's reactions to the heist comedy 'Crew,' which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. During her visit, Kriti interacted with moviegoers, adding to the buzz surrounding the film.

On Saturday, the actress, dressed in a stylish mauve top and denim pants, arrived at a cinema in Mumbai where audiences had just watched her recently released film 'Crew.' Kriti engaged with the audience while asking for their feedback on the film and their overall experience.

One excited viewer, referencing a line from the film, humorously asked Kriti, "Where are your goods?" to which she laughed and replied, "The goods have reached everyone else; they haven't reached us yet."

Happy to hear the audience laughing and enjoying the film during the screening, Kriti asked a group about their favorite scene, getting a unanimous response for the landing sequence. Playfully, she teased, "Would you want me to be a pilot? Be careful."

Kriti also had heartwarming interactions with some children, exchanging high-fives and smiles, while a lady praised her exceptional acting skills.

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Crew' has had a great start at the Box Office. According to estimates, the film opened to Rs 10.28 crore in India and grossed Rs 20.07 crore worldwide on Day 1.

'Crew', a story of three women is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air "bada**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29. (ANI)

