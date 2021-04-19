Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Actor Kriti Sanon on Monday finished the first schedule of her upcoming monster-comedy "Bhediya" in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also starring Varun Dhawan, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik, who has previously helmed blockbusters like 2019 comedy "Bala" and "Stree" (2018).

Sanon, who has been shooting for the film in Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro town since March, took to Instagram and shared a picture with Dhawan.

"Bhediya" reunites the duo after Rohit Shetty's 2015 comedy, "Dilwale".

"And its a schedule wrap for me in Ziro for 'Bhediya'. From 'Dilwale' to 'Bhediya' and all the years of friendship in between, we've come a long way @varundvn.

"Going to miss you, the captain of our pack @amarkaushik and the entire Wolfpack See you guys soon," the 30-year-old actor wrote.

Presented by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, "Bhediya" also stars Abhishek Banerjee of "Paatal Lok" fame and "Angrezi Medium" star Deepak Dobriyal.

"Bhediya" is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe comprising "Stree" and "Roohi".

