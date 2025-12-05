Washington DC [US], December 5 (ANI): 'Terrifier 3' actress Krsy Fox, B-movie legend Adrienne Barbeau, and 'Clown in a Cornfield' star Aaron Abrams are set to lead the cast of the upcoming indie horror thriller Hannah Goes to Hell from SlackJaw Film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The feature is directed by Anne Welles, who previously wrote and directed the horror-comedy An Accidental Zombie Named Ted, and will begin shooting in Los Angeles later this month. Welles and Fox are producing through SlackJaw Film, a company they founded to create female-forward, dark, and impactful stories in the horror genre.

Tyler Connolly and Barbeau are executive producers.

Co-written by Fox and Welles, the story follows Hannah (Fox) and her young daughter Louise (Elle Riot Fox) as they return to Hannah's childhood home to assist her brother (Abrams) in caring for their ailing mother (Barbeau). Soon, strange encounters with the townspeople, a nightly demonic visitor, and whispers of a secret church ceremony fuel Hannah's fear that something more nefarious is at hand.

She begins to suspect it all could be related to her family-owned funeral home, and a deep, dark, not-so-buried secret belonging to their late grandfather (Roebuck), as per the outlet.

Fox said in a statement, "I'm so proud of this script and to be working with a cast that I find incredibly inspiring and careers I greatly admire," said Fox in a statement. "Anne is going to bring some fantastic and terrifying visuals, and Andy Patch, with whom I've worked on so many projects, is the perfect cinematographer to capture this beautifully dark and brutal story. Our special effects team, Kenneth Calhoun, Ryan Ward, and Salina Ward, have some stunning practical effects in store. Most of all, I am personally excited and proud to be working with my real-life daughter, Elle Riot Fox! This story is so scary and surprising, we truly can't wait to share it, " according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film's cast also includes Elle Riot Fox (Little Bites), Kevin Keppy (Smile), Kirby Bliss Blanton (The Green Inferno), and Yoson An (Heart Eyes), among others. Special effects are being handled by Kenneth Calhoun, Ryan Ward, and Salina Ward.

Welles is a multiple award-winning director, Emmy-nominated producer, and award-winning actor who has been producing her own projects since 2004. Fox, a Canadian-born actress, filmmaker, and musician, is known for her roles in Terrifier 3, Little Bites, Underworld Evolution, Allegoria, and the upcoming Big Baby, executive-produced by Cher.

Barbeau is celebrated for her performances in 1980s horror and sci-fi classics, including The Fog, Escape From New York, Creepshow, and Swamp Thing, as well as films such as Back to School and Cannonball Run. Abrams has appeared in series like Hannibal and Masters of Sex, starred in the Canadian comedy Children Ruin Everything, and co-wrote and produced the Netflix comedy The Lovebirds," according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

