Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): If you are struggling to work out this Sunday, then right away head to actor Kunal Kemmu's Instagram feed.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actor gave us a glimpse of his weekend workout routine. And it is super inspiring and a treat for fans to watch his chiselled physique.

In the video, he can be seen working out with his fitness trainer and flaunting his toned muscles in shorts and a printed t-shirt.Kunal's workout video garnered loads of likes and comments.

"Can you share your training program?" a social media user asked.

"GYM inspiration," another one wrote.

"Kunal bhai just watched your movie '99'. Great story, comedy and acting Kamaal ki movie hai overall, you really are an underappreciated actor I wish to see you in more solo roles..." a social media user wrote.

Kunal regularly shares snippets from his workout routine on social media.

Kunal is also all set to come up with his directorial debut 'Madgaon Express', headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu.

He will also be seen in a TV series, 'Gulkanda Talkies', along with Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee. (ANI)

