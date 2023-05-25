Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating his 40th birthday today in Maldives with his wife Soha Ali Khan.

Soha Ali Khan and Kareen Kapoor posted heart felt wishes for the birthday boy.

Also Read | K-Pop Singer Aoora Gives Mithun Chakraborty's Iconic Song 'Jimmy Jimmy' a Korean Spin! (Watch Video).

Soha took to Instagram and posted their vacation glimpse from Maldives. The couple can be seen enjoying their beach time and getting ready for the dive.

On Instagram, Soha posted a reel in which Kunal is seen cycling. She wrote, "Slaying the four-oh! @kunalkemmu."

Also Read | Karan Johar Birthday: From Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor, Celebs Extend Wishes to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Director.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Csp7ktUBZJV/

Roddies star Neha Dhupia dropped red hearts and fire emojis on Soha's post, while sister Saba Ali Khan shared, "Totally killing it!"

Soon after the picture was dropped, fans filled the comment section with birthday wishes.

One fan wrote, "He is one of the coolest actor."

Welcome to 40's my friend. It will be a beginning of youthful days. Happy birthday. Let's party, another fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "he looked like cricketer Hardik Pandya in the video".

Kunal's sister-in-law Kareen Kapoor Khan also showered her blessings and love through her Instagram story and shared one cute black and white photo in which they posed for the camera, "Happy birthday to my dearest brother in law (red heart emoji) Wishing the best for you always..."

Kunal also took to Instagram and wishes himself a very happy birthday. He shared selfies from his Maldives vacation and wrote, "Happy Birthday to me (face with sunglasses emoji) Now let's make 40 look good."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Csp6c83P2UE/

He wore a straw hat and cool sunglasses giving it the more classy appearance with a white shirt.

Kunal and Soha tied Knot on January 25, 2015 in a small family gathering in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal was seen in the Zee5 film Kanjoos Makhichoos, having the perfect blend of drama, comedy and entertainment, directed by Vipul Mehta. (ANI)

In the upcoming day, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)