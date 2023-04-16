Netflix has roped in Kylie Minogue, Jane Curtin, James Babson, Paul Fitzgerald and Ros Gentle to star in its upcoming series The Residence. According to entertainment news outlet Variety, actors Eliza Coupe, Izzy Diaz, Chris Grace, Juliette Jeffers, Sumalee Montano, Brett Tucker, Nathan Lovejoy, Julieth Restrepo, Mel Rodriguez, and Rebecca Field have also joined the cast. Lilo & Stitch: Sydney Agudong Cast as Nani in Disney+’s Remake of the Classic Animated Film – Reports.

“132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world's most famous mansion," the show's official logline reads.

The series is currently in production.

Paul William Davies is attached as the showrunner and executive producer on The Residence. Shonda Rhimes will executive produce via her Shondaland banner with Betsy Beers. The cast also features Uzo Aduba, Andre Braugher, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mary Wiseman, and Randall Park. PTI

