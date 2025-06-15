Washington DC [US], June 15(ANI): Pop singer Kylie Minogue has announced the cancellation of four of her upcoming shows after being struck down with illness.

The Australian perennial chart-topper has been performing on her 'Tension' tour to sell-out crowds in the UK, but has been forced to abort four imminent European dates after coming down with laryngitis, inflammation of the vocal chords and voice box, reported Deadline.

The Tension Tour is her first global one in seven years, and the 16th in her long career. She was due to perform in Berlin on Monday, followed by concerts in Poland, Lithuania and Estonia. However,

The pop singer announced the postponement on her X handle.

She wrote, "Hi Lovers, as some of you may know, a week ago we finished the UK leg of the Tension Tour. I made it over the finish line (yay) but unfortunately have succumbed to a viral infection (Hello laryngitis). I've tried my best to recover fast to start our next run on Monday but I'm afraid it will take me some days to be well enough to get back on stage and perform the best for you. I'm so, SO sorry! I have no choice but to postpone the shows in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas and Tallinn as scheduled"

Minogue continued, "Please keep hold of your tickets, we're doing our very best to reschedule the dates and will update you very soon on that. Thank you for understanding - you know I love you all. And I LOVE THIS SHOW! And I'll miss you next week, and I can't wait to see you all. Love Kylie xx."

As per Deadline, the Sun newspaper reported that Minogue has performed 14 concerts across the UK, including four evenings at London's O2 Arena.

The tour follows her 2023 success with her song Padam Padam becoming a global hit, including in the US, where she has previously enjoyed a Las Vegas residency.

Following the European dates, Minogue plans to take the tour to South America and Mexico. (ANI)

