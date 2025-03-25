Washington DC [US], March 25 (ANI): The much-awaited horror movie 'The Mummy', directed by Lee Cronin, has added Laia Costa to its cast. The actress is set to star alongside Jack Reynor in this fresh take on the classic monster story, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publiation, New Line Cinema is producing the film, with horror giants Atomic Monster and Blumhouse also backing the project. Production begins this week in Ireland, and the film is set to be released on April 17, 2026.

The plot is still under wraps, but reports suggest Costa and Reynor will play a married couple. Their family, including their daughter, will have a terrifying encounter with an ancient mummy.

Cronin, in December, last year told The Hollywood Reporter, "This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I'm digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening."

The film is co-financed by Atomic Monster and Blumhouse. Producers include James Wan, Jason Blum, and John Keville. Executive producers are Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Macdara Kelleher.

Laia Costa is a well-known actress in European cinema, and has earned acclaim for her role in Victoria, a German crime thriller. She has starred in films like Newness, Life Itself, and Lullaby, winning a Goya Award for Best Actress. Recently, she appeared in Amazon's fantasy series Wheel of Time as Moghedien.

Fans can expect a fresh and chilling take on The Mummy as the film is set to hit theaters in 2026. (ANI)

