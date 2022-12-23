Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra and Milind Soman-starrer 'Lakadbaggha' is scheduled to release on January 13, 2023.

The film is inspired by real events in Kolkata, dealing with the illegal animal trade industry.

Also Read | TWICE’s Chaeyoung Stuns in New Photoshoot for GQ Korea. – Latest Tweet by Pop Base.

Speaking more about the film, Anshuman said, "Lakadbaggha is my love letter to dogs(and animals at large) & I can't wait for the world to meet Arjun's character on January 13th. He is ordinary & that's his super power. This is a universal film with an Indian soul set in Kolkata & the action is nothing like anything you have seen before."

Ridhi also shared her experience working on the film.

Also Read | Connect: Nayanthara-Starrer Tamil Horror Film Is a Full House in Theatres!.

"Lakadbaggha is truly a special film - it has action thrill but also a soul. Akshara, my character is the grey between the world's of the protagonist and the antagonist. It is obviously special for its my big screen debut. And I can't wait for the world to watch it in January 2023," she added.

Victor Mukherjee has helmed 'Lakadbaggha', which also stars Paresh Pahuja. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)