The Nayanthara-starrer Tamil horror film Connect arrived in theatres on Thursday for a special reason. December 22, 2022 being Winter Solstice, also happens to be the longest night of the year. The Ashwin Saravanan directorial, unsurprisingly, has the majority of the night shows packed to the last row. Connect Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Nayanthara’s Horror-Thriller Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

When asked Nayanthara about the film releasing on the longest night of the year, she said: "It's a coincidence to be honest. But, to now think of this, it all makes sense to release a film that's relevant to night and horror stories!!! All night shows have been sold out now and for the weekend. Happy to see that on this special day." Connect Song Naan Varaigira Vaanam: First Single From Nayanthara, Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Haniya Nafisa’s Film Is a Pleasant and Soothing Melody (Watch Lyric Video).

The film's Hindi version will be released in theatres on December 30. The film, which features Nayanthara as the lead, also stars Anupam Kher and Sathyaraj in crucial roles. Produced by Nayanthara's husband, Vignesh Shivan, under the Rowdy Pictures banner, Connect has been directed by Ashwin Saravanan, who has also written the film with Kaavya Ramkumar.

