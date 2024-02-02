Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming anthology 'Lantrani' starring Johnny Lever, Jitendra Kumar and Jisshu Sengupta unveiled the intriguing trailer on Friday.

Helmed by 3 different directors, the movie features Johnny Lever, Jitendra Kumar, Jisshu Sengupta, Malayalam star Nimisha Sajayan and Bhojpuri actor Sanjay Mahanand.

This anthology is a collaboration of three esteemed national award-winning filmmakers, Gurvinder Singh, Kaushik Ganguly, and Bhaskar Hazarika. It showcases three independent films--'Dharna Mana Hai,' 'Hud Hud Dabang,' and 'Sanitized Samachar'--all under the umbrella of 'Lantrani Volume 1'.

Each film adeptly captures the absurd realities of the rural landscape in India. The narratives draw inspiration from different segments of small towns and rural worlds where people take absurd measures to survive.

Sharing the excitement, Johnny Lever said, "Bringing humour to life is my forte, however, I have tried my hands on a very different role in Hud Hud Dabang. It's an exhilarating shift, and I can't wait to witness the audience's reaction to seeing me in this unusual character. Working with the talented filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly has been an absolute delight - I've long admired his work. Initially, I was a bit sceptical when I heard the story and kaushik told me that I won't be playing a funny character. Eventually, I decided to take on this challenge and loved the way it has brilliantly come out under his direction. I am hopeful that viewers will appreciate and shower their love for my character."

The director of 'Dharna Mana Hai,' Gurvinder Singh, said, "In my film, I always strive to bring out authenticity. This film tells the story of a scheduled caste woman who gets selected as a first-time member of the Sarpanch. She soon realizes that even though she has made it to the Sarpanch, she has no real power. She and her husband embark on a protest that takes an unusual turn outside of the DDO's office to fight the system. I am glad to bring this story to the world through ZEE5."

Talking about the anthology, the director of 'Hud Hud Dabang,' Kaushik Ganguly, said, "This is a tale of a noble policeman who has worked a desk job at the police station for 25 years. He is given access to a gun and a bullet bike to take a criminal to his court hearing. Later, he learns more about the prisoner's life and decides to let him escape. The interesting part is why does he do that? What makes him take this decision and help a criminal?"

Bhaskar Hazarika, the director of 'Sanitized Samarchar,' highlights the story, stating, "People always tell me that Sanitized Samarchar is a very interesting title. In my films, I always aim to explore off-beat topics and make them interesting rather than delving into regular, normal stories. In this film, to save their local news channel from shutting down, a group of employees must telecast a live primetime bulletin with their COVID-positive journalist for a hand sanitizer sponsor called Covinaash. With their livelihood at stake, they decide that whatever happens, the show must go on. I've given an observational treatment to the film, inviting audiences to peer into the world of a small news studio without becoming a part of it.."

'Panchayat' fame Jitendra Kumar, who plays the lead role in 'Dharna Mana Hai,' stated, "Choosing stories is an art, and I always select my characters with the same care as picking colours for a painting. 'Dharna Mana Hai' tells a local story that resonates with everyone. I look forward to being part of stories that connect with people from all walks of life. I am truly grateful for the overwhelming love and support from my fans for all the characters I've portrayed before. Here's hoping that viewers will embrace me in this anthology as well and continue showering their love, as they have done in the past."

"Being part of Lantrani has been a captivating experience. The anthology brings forth the unseen facets of rural India, and my role in one of the stories allowed me to explore a character that is both challenging and compelling. I am excited for the audience to witness the unique narratives crafted by these talented filmmakers. Lantrani Volume 1 is a celebration of diversity and the vibrant stories that emerge from the heart of our country," Nimisha Sajayan.

'Lantrani' set to stream from February 9. (ANI)

