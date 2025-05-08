Washington [US], May 8 (ANI): After styling Zendaya for the annual costume ball in New York City, fashion stylist Law Roach caught a glimpse of first-time attendee Anna Sawai wearing a nearly similar white suit and wide-brim hat while giving an interview on the red carpet.

"I am dying 'cause she's got on Zendaya's look," he said in a TikTok video, adding, "I'm so glad we came early," according to E! News.

Of course, their twinning looks weren't completely alike. Anna's Dior ensemble featured wide-leg trousers and distinct pocket detailing, in addition to matching white gloves. Meanwhile, Zendaya's three-piece Louis Vuitton zoot suit included a vest, and her pants were more flared, per the outlet.

But it wasn't just the silhouette or sophistication of her outfit that had cameras flashing and fans swooning.

Peeking through the spotlight was a dazzling piece of jewellery, the engagement ring from her fiance, Tom Holland.

The couple, who met a decade ago on the set of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', confirmed their engagement earlier this year.

Zendaya first debuted the diamond ring at the Golden Globes in January.

"This is such a special night, and I wanted to change it up a bit," said Law, adding, "I've been blonde before, but never like this," according to E! News.

Along with the unique hairstyle, Law rocked a custom Burberry velvet suit with ruffled cuffs.

"This Met Gala is personal," he continued. "Not only for myself, but also for all the people like me," according to E! News. (ANI)

