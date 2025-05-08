In the wake of the Indian Armed Forces’ retaliatory move Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, singer Arijit Singh’s concert in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates has been CANCELLED. The concert was to be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Etihad Arena posted the announcement on its Instagram handle with the caption, “ANNOUNCEMENT Arijit Singh’s concert, originally scheduled for 9 May, has been postponed. All tickets will still be valid for the new date, or you can request a refund starting 12 May. We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.” ‘Sandese Aate Hai 2.0’ Loading in ‘Border 2’: Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh Come Together for Iconic Song in First Major Collaboration.

Operation Sindoor: Arijit Singh’s Abu Dhabi Concert Postponed – See Post

Amid rising India-Pakistan war tensions, several events have either been cancelled or postponed. Almost 500 flights in north India have been cancelled as a result of the escalating situation. The theatrical release of Bollywood film Bhool Chuk Maaf on May 9 has also been cancelled and the Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi movie will now release straight to OTT on Prime Videoo n May 16.

Arijit Singh Chennai Concert Cancelled

After the Pahalgam Terror Attack on April 22, 2025, Arijit Singh’s concert in Chennai on April 27 had also been cancelled. Singer Shreya Ghoshal's concert and several other dos were not held in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam Terror Attack. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Arijit Singh Cancels Chennai Concert in Wake of Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The premiere of Bollywood film Ground Zero starring Emraan Hashmi was also not held amid the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali citizen dead. Indians continue to support their Armed Forces and government in their efforts to safeguard the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2025 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).