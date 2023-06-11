Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 11 (ANI): Pride Month is celebrated in June when people of all sexual orientations participate in parades to display their orientation. From dressing up in colourful attire to dancing to the tunes of Bollywood dance numbers, Vadodara's Pride Rally was an excellent opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community to come forward and reach out to a larger section of society.

Despite education and awareness, society is hesitant to accept people with different sexual orientations. However, with these events, they also proudly present themselves in front of society without any hesitation.

Due to this, Vadodara's Pride Rally was organized by Lakshya Trust, an organization working for the LGBTQ+ community. In which a large number of people from the LGBTQ+ community participated. Manvendra Singh Gohil, the founder of Lakshya Trust, was also present during the rally.

He demanded to give equal rights to the community. He said, "We are citizens of this country and should be given equal rights like others. We have to face many issues. We get fired. We are kicked out of the house. It is tough for us to get an education. In terms of health also somewhere we are not equally treated. So, we want our rights."

Pride Month honours all individuals who took part in the Stonewall Riots, a string of gay liberation demonstrations that took place in 1969. On June 28, 1969, police invaded the well-known bar The Stonewall Inn in New York City. The Stonewall riots lasted for days and started a protracted battle for the rights of the LGTBQ community. The discussion surrounding Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which sparked rallies across the nation, is linked to Pride Month in India. (ANI)

