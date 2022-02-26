Washington [US], February 26 (ANI): Following the rollout of 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 final episode, Netflix has announced that the cast will get together for a reunion episode set for March 4.

As per Deadline, as they did at the conclusion of Season 1, cast members of the dating reality series will dish about their experiences during the past season and reveal whether they are still together with their partner.

Also Read | Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut's Show Runs Into Trouble After City Civil Court of Hyderabad Issues an Ad-Interim Injunction.

Star couple Vanessa and Nick Lachey will again host the reunion special.

As per the official logline, the series revolves around singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Oozes Sensuality as She Poses in a Bra Top Paired With Denim Shorts in Latest Sunset Pictures!.

With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiance for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a lasting one before the fast-approaching ceremony.

Created by Chris Coelen, 'Love Is Blind' comes from 'Married at First Sight' producer Kinetic Content. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)