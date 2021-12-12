Washington [US], December 12 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Madonna has called out rapper 50 Cent for what she called a "fake" apology in a video recently shared on social media.

According to Fox News, in her video response about a week after 50 Cent apologized to the musician for sharing a meme about her, Madonna said, "Your apology is fake, it's bulls-t, and it's not valid."

In late November, Madonna had shared a series of images of herself wearing risque lingerie while posing on a bed. The final photo included in the post featured only the singer's behind, legs and high-heeled feet poking out from under the bed.

As per Fox News, 50 Cent commented, comparing the picture to 'The Wizard of Oz', which famously features a shot of the legs of a witch wearing heels poking out from under a house that fell on top of her.

"I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up [an] old MTV photo from 03," the rapper later apologized. He added, "Ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don't benefit from this in anyway. I said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology."

Madonna explained why she doesn't consider 50 Cent's apology valid in her video. ... an apology is not valid if you don't know what you're apologizing for. What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behaviour and remarks," she said.

"Number three; you didn't hurt my feelings, because I didn't take it personally. I could never take it personally because you're not coming from an enlightened place. Number four, you say you're not benefiting from it. Of course, you're benefiting from it, that is what social media is all about," Madonna explained before continuing to explain how attention on social media benefits celebrities.

"Finally, I just want to say, I forgive you. I hope that one day; you wake up and see a different point of view. I wish you all the best," she concluded, as per Fox News. (ANI)

