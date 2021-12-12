The Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath has made another addition to its cast in the form of Elli AvrRam. The actress is into martial arts, which makes her entry into the cast even more interesting given that Tiger is known for acrobatics and martial arts skills. The actress, who earlier finished shooting the half schedule of her film Goodbye co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna, said, "This year has been really grateful for me. Ganapath: Tiger Shroff Flaunts His Perfect Abs as He Shares Pictures From Sets of the Film With Jackky Bhagnani.

After the success of my song 'Har Funn Maula' and now 'Goodbye', I'm very excited to begin my journey for Ganapath. I'm currently in London shooting for it. It's a really cool script and I'm very excited to be a part of the film." Ganapath: Kriti Sanon Flaunts Her Biker Girl Avatar as She Begins Shoot For Vikas Bahl Directorial.

The film directed by Vikas Bahl ('Queen'), also stars Kriti Sanon and Rashin Rahman, and is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. Earlier, Elli also bagged the Best Actress honour at the Stockholm City Film Festival for her Swedish short film 'With You', which touched upon the topic of mental health awareness and childhood trauma.

